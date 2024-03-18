SC orders re-election in PB-50 Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) on Monday ordered to hold re-election in PB-50 Qalaabdullah, Balochistan.

The top court heard the plea filed by Zamrik Khan, challenging the ECP order.

At the outset of the hearing, Supreme Court annulled the Election Commission of Pakistan’s recount order in PB-50 Balochistan.

The top court also directed the ECP to ensure transparent election as per the Constitution of Pakistan. Earlier, the Election Commission suspended the victory notification ANP candidate from Balochistan Assembly Constituency PB-50 Qila Abdullah and directed re-polling at 6 polling stations.

The ECP has directed that the victory notification of Zamrik Khan, candidate from PB-50, will remain suspended until the result of re-polling. On February 20, a plea was filed with the Supreme Court (SC) against the alleged rigging during the 2024 general elections.

As per details, the plea was moved by citizen Mian Shabbir Ahmed through his lawyer Azhar Siddique with the Supreme Court’s Lahore registry, seeking a judicial commission to probe the rigging allegations.

It contends that widespread ‘rigging’ occurred throughout the country during the recent general elections. The petition emphasizes that an inquiry into the alleged fraud be conducted in light of upholding the fundamental rights of citizens.