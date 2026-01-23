A Senate panel today expressed grave concern over the non-payment of salaries to 253 former employees of the now-dissolved Pakistan Public Works Department (Pak PWD), who have been without remuneration since July 2025, plunging them into severe financial distress.
During a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Housing and Works, chaired by Senator Nasir Mehmood, the panel took serious notice of the prolonged delay, highlighting the immense difficulty the absorbed staff face in meeting their fundamental needs.
In response, the Secretary Housing informed the committee that while 89 percent of the absorbed personnel are now receiving their pay, the core issue stems from a need for additional budgetary allocations. A representative from the Finance Division clarified it has yet to receive a formal request for supplementary funds from the Intelligence Bureau but committed to resolving the matter promptly once the requisition is submitted.
The committee chairman subsequently directed the Intelligence Bureau and other departments in default to attend the next session and provide a comprehensive report. Both the Secretary Establishment and Secretary Housing gave assurances of an expedited resolution, with Senator Mehmood pledging the committee’s full support to the affected employees.
The committee”s agenda also scrutinised the Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), raising serious questions about the accountability of its board and the bidding process for the Lifestyle Residency Project. Lawmakers expressed their dismay over the project’s protracted delays and debated the government”s responsibility to provide housing for retired officials.
Officials briefed the panel that Expressions of Interest for the project are scheduled to be invited by the end of March 2026. The Secretary Housing assured the committee that no new ventures would be initiated until all current projects are finalised.
Separately, the committee was updated on the non-vacation of official residences by retired government staff, noting that its intervention had led to the recovery of four accommodations. The Chairman ordered stern measures to reclaim the remaining properties and demanded a compliance report.
Furthermore, after deliberating on grievances of allottees from PHA-F Residencia, Kurri Road, the Chairman instructed the affected parties and the PHA management to collaborate on a solution and secure the necessary completion certificates from the Capital Development Authority (CDA).