SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2024 /Xinhua-AsiaNet/– The 2024 Shanghai Voluntary Local Review to mark the World Cities Day shares practices and experiences of mega and super-sized cities in promoting sustainable development with the world.
Themed “Inclusiveness · Low-carbon · Growth,” the 2024 Shanghai Voluntary Local Review undertakes a comprehensive assessment of eight priority review targets, namely “Zero Hunger,” “Gender Equality,” “Clean Water and Sanitation,” “Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure,” “Sustainable Cities and Communities,” “Climate Action,” “Life Below Water,” and “Peace, Justice, and Strong Institutions”, according to Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day.
The report presents key initiatives and exemplary cases of Shanghai’s practices in the field of sustainable development from various perspectives.
On September 25, 2015, during the United Nations Sustainable Development Summit, all 193 member states signed the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which outlined 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) covering the economic, social, and environmental aspects.
In response to the invitation from UN-Habitat, Shanghai initiated its voluntary local review in 2021. Up to now, the Shanghai Voluntary Local Review has achieved comprehensive review covering all 17 SDGs.
The compilation of the Shanghai Voluntary Local Review has now become a regular practice for Shanghai in promoting sustainable development.
The local review offers a logical framework for the strategic vision for urban development and the sustainable development goals of Shanghai. It systematically reviews the measures and progress made in various areas of promoting urban sustainability in Shanghai, and consistently introduces local cases of sustainable development.
Source: Shanghai Coordination Center of World Cities Day