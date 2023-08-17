Sharif Tahir Role Model for Youth, Applauds Chairman HEC

Islamabad:Applauding Sharif Tahir, a university student and a wrestler, over the conferment of the Presidential Pride of Performance Award, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed said that Mr. Sharif

Tahir is a role model for Pakistani youth as he has excelled in sports and is successfully pursuing his academic career. He also said that Mr. Tahir’s achievement is a testament to his dedication and commitment to sports.

‘’He will continue to work hard in sports as well as in academia to make us proud,’’ hoped Chairman HEC. He further said that, “we are trying our best to provide a conducive environment for our youth in the universities to excel in sports as well as in academics. So that youngsters like Mr. Tahir can flourish their inherent potential and abilities.”

The President of Pakistan awarded Pakistan’s highest civil award to Mr. Tahir for his remarkable contribution to sports. Mr. Tahir was identified as an aspiring wrestler during wrestling trials being conducted under Talent Hunt Youth Sports League, which is the first of its kind initiative of HEC for the revival of sports culture in the country. The initiative has been directly supervised by Prime Minister’s Office (Youth Affairs). He also won gold medals in Punjab Provincial and National Leagues respectively and represented Pakistan in Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal for the country in 74 KG weight category.

Tahir also won Gold for HEC in the National Judo Championship held in Peshawar and won bronze medals in Wrestling and Judo for HEC in the 34th National Games, Quetta respectively.