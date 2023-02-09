Sheikh Rashid’s post-arrest bail plea rejected

Islamabad: A district and sessions court on Thursday dismissed the post-arrest bail plea of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed. The post-arrest bail petition of AML chief was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Supra. Sheikh Rashid is undergoing a 14-day judicial

He is facing charges of levelling murder plot allegations against former President and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chair Asif Ali Zardari. He is also facing charges of threatening police personnel, and passing ‘offensive’ and ‘filthy’ comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Earlier, on Wednesday, a local court in Islamabad had granted one-day transit remand of Sheikh Rashid to Murree Police. On Thursday, a local court in Murree rejected the police request for three-day physical remand of Sheikh Rashid and sent him to jail on judicial remand.