Sindh police claim arresting most wanted BLA terrorist

KARACHI: Sindh police on Sunday claimed to have arrested most wanted terrorist of banned outfit Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

The suspected terrorist was identified as Miraj alias Mama. During investigation, he made startling revelations. He was involved in dozens of terrorist activities.

According to DIG South Assad Raza, the accused would recce of personnel of law enforcement agencies. With the help of his information, Baloch Liberation Army terrorists martyred personnel of security forces.

The suspect gave information to commander Jalal of banned Baloch Liberation Army who did attack on security in Gwadar and martyred Jawans in 2017.

The suspect did recce of army officials in Naseerabad School Camp and gave information to BLA terrorists who later targetted the security officials.

He gave information to BLA terrorists about four relatives of an official of an intelligence agency. On his information, the BLA terrorists murdered the relatives of security agency official.

According to police, more arrests are expected with the help of the information the suspected terrorist gave to police. Further investigation is under way.