Under the directives of Sindh’s Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs launched the “Future Voice” initiative in Karachi. Held at the Sindh Youth Club in Gulistan-e-Johar, the program aimed to open up career avenues for young people in dubbing, voice-over, and voice artistry. Abdul Aleem Lashari, the Sports Department Secretary, emphasized the growing demand for voice professionals in today’s media landscape and affirmed the government’s commitment to fostering youth talent through such initiatives.
The event saw young participants display their skills in voice artistry, dubbing, and radio jockeying, showcasing the potential of Sindh’s youth in the voice industry. Esteemed artists like Kanzal Iman and Basit Faryad also participated, offering encouragement and insights to the budding talents.
The program concluded with Abdul Aleem Lashari distributing awards and certificates, further inspiring the young attendees to pursue careers in this dynamic field.