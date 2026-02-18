Lahore: The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) has successfully concluded a series of seminars aimed at raising awareness about youth entrepreneurship and career opportunities across 12 higher education institutions in Lahore, Sialkot, and Faisalabad. This initiative, part of the ongoing Youth Entrepreneurship Program, was designed to align with the SME development vision of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.
According to Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority, the seminars were held at prominent institutions including Sialkot Institute, University of Central Punjab Faisalabad, Rifah International University, GC Women's University, Beaconhouse National University of Technology, Lahore College for Women University of Faisalabad, Sialkot University of Central Punjab, and The Green International University. The Business Support Department of SMEDA coordinated and supervised these events, ensuring effective collaboration with the universities involved.
A significant number of students participated in the seminars, receiving insights into business opportunities, startup initiation, business planning, government support, financial facilities, and market access. The interactive sessions included a question and answer segment, encouraging discussions on the practical aspects of business. SMEDA officials highlighted that fostering entrepreneurial orientation among the youth is expected to aid in reducing unemployment and contribute to the sustainable development of the national economy.
