News Ticker: ﻿HRCP Demands Immediate Inquiry into Moro Protest Casualties﻿RueteHilal committee to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sighting﻿Pakistan Railways Launches Eid Special Trains for EidulAdha Travel﻿Pakistan Hosts Inaugural Vaccine Industry Consultation to Boost Local Production﻿Aurangzeb Charts Course for Economic Stability in Upcoming Budget﻿Collision between HighSpeed Truck and Loader Mazda, 3 Dead﻿Pakistan, ADB Forge Path for YouthDriven Climate Initiatives﻿Government Promises Urgent Action to Support Struggling Edible Oil Sector﻿Internet suspension in Panjgur sparks concerns at IT Committee meeting﻿Israel is playing Holi with the blood of Muslims in Gaza and India in occupied Kashmir: Hafiz Naeem﻿SMIU, German university unite to propel AI and stem cell research﻿UNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif to Address SME Sector Concerns in 202526 Budget﻿HEC Peer Review Team Visits IIUI: University Leadership Pledges Reforms and Strategic Vision﻿The Organization of Islamic Cooperation Should Play a Role in Resolving the Kashmir Issue: President of Azad Kashmir﻿Speaker of the National Assembly Congratulates Lahore Qalandars on Winning PSL 10﻿Molten Salt Solar Plants Proposed to Solve Balochistan’s Power Woes﻿Nationwide AntiPolio Drive Targets 45.4 Million Children﻿Muhammad Ammad Claims Victory in Jansher Khan PSA Squash Tournament﻿PM Shehbaz Embarks on Iran Visit After Productive Meeting with Erdogan﻿Structural Reforms Crucial for Economic Growth, Emphasizes Ahsan Iqbal﻿Currency Exchange Rates See Slight Fluctuations as Interbank Rates Hold Steady﻿AJK Food Authority’s Strict Crackdown on Adulteration Mafia﻿PTI holds convention, rally in Karachi for Imran’s release﻿Polio Immunization Campaign Launches in Muzaffarabad﻿PM Acknowledges Turkish Role in Defusing PakIndia Tensions﻿Heatwave in Most Parts of the Country, Rain Expected in Several Places﻿Experts urge longterm economic vision in upcoming budget amid regional tensions﻿ITP all set to enforce stricter measures for traffic violations﻿Multiple Robberies Foiled, Suspects Arrested in Karachi﻿Crime Prevention Operations by Karachi Police﻿Stock Market Stumbles as Indices Drop Sharply﻿PM arrives in Istanbul on a two-day visit to Turkiye; delegation-level talks held﻿Khuzdar Tragedy: Death Toll in School Bus Attack Rises to Eight﻿Pakistan and Bangladesh Ready for T20I Showdown in Lahore﻿Epic Showdown Awaits at Jansher Khan PSA Squash Tournament﻿Foolproof Security Arrangements by Punjab Police for PSL X Final﻿Shutdown Strike in Various Cities of Sindh on JSQM’s Appeal Against the Thatta Moro Incident﻿Uzbekistan-Pakistan Railway Talks Accelerate, Leaders Aim for Swift Agreement﻿Protests Erupt Over Canal Construction in Naushahro Feroze﻿Minister Launches Scholarship Fund to Empower Coastal Youth﻿Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Ties with Africa on Africa Day﻿Parliamentary Caucus to Unveil Landmark Report on Education Crisis﻿PM embarks on first leg of four-nation tour﻿Bilawal Urges Swift Relief Following Severe Rains in Islamabad and Punjab﻿Governor Balochistan’s Landmark Visit to China Aims to Bolster Economic and Educational Ties﻿Tactics of Oppression and Tyranny Against PTI: Jamshed Iqbal Cheema﻿President of Azad Kashmir Expresses Gratitude for Azerbaijan’s Support on Kashmir Stance﻿Sassui Palijo’s Criticism on the Unavailability of Sindh’s Share of Water﻿BBSHRRDB and STEVTA Unite to Boost Skill-Based Training in Sindh﻿Scorching Heat and Storms: Weather Alert for Balochistan﻿Govt to Crack Down on Illegal Constructions in Islamabad﻿Saddar Town Revamp: PTI Leader Launches Strategy to Tackle Civic Challenges﻿North Karachi Industrialists Rally in Support of Field Marshal Asim Munir﻿Governor Sindh Urges Collective Action on Plastic-Free Day﻿International Plastic Free Day : CM says Sindh has taken bold steps against plastic pollution﻿Historic Denso Hall, Library Reopens in Karachi﻿Strengthening Regulatory Bodies Crucial to Curb Corruption: PDP chief﻿The government should take concrete steps for the revival of industry in the budget: Humayun Akhtar﻿Robbery of 6.2 million at Livestock Market in Nasirabad﻿Commitment to PTI’s Return Under Imran Khan’s Leadership: Musarrat Cheema﻿Islamabad Cops Crackdown: 10 Criminals Nabbed, Drugs Seized﻿Karachi Crime: Robber beaten to death, two others overpowered, a citizen gunned down﻿Pakistan Channels Surplus Power to Bitcoin Mining and AI Growth﻿Sindh Government to Compensate Transporters﻿People of Sindh Suffer from Worst Load Shedding: Kashif Saeed Sheikh’s Remarks at the Conference﻿Pakistan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Ties Ahead of Prime Minister’s Visit﻿Sindh’s Energy Projects Get a Push for Timely Completion﻿World Bank Managing Director Advocates for Human Capital Investment in Pakistan﻿The accused who set his wife on fire and killed her was arrested by the Talhar police.﻿World Bank MD Concludes Two-Day Visit to Pakistan﻿SOCIAL PROTECTION PILOTS LAUNCHED IN FIVE DISTRICTS UNDER EU, GERMAN SUPPORT﻿PMA Urges Urgent Health Reforms in Meeting with Minister Mustafa Kamal﻿Sindh Government Takes Action Against Insurance Company, Recovers Payment For Peshawar Citizen﻿Ali Khurshidi Urges Government to Take Urgent Steps for Heatwave﻿Government Fails to Provide Facilities to Citizens, Bilal Saleem Qadri﻿Animal Market Getting Crowded As Eid al-Adha Approaching Fast﻿Demand for Allocating Budget for Construction of Sindh University Lar Campus Badin﻿Two Alleged Encounters in Kandhkot District: Two Bandits Arrested in Injured Condition﻿Success of the Pakistani Team in the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship﻿Zone Six Dominates PCB Under-19 Tournament with Fourth Straight Win﻿Start of T20 Series Between Pakistan and Bangladesh﻿Tahira Aurangzeb inaugurates anti-polio campaign alongside DCs of Rawalpindi, Islamabad﻿Textiles Sector Urges Policy Shift; Commerce Minister Pledges Budget Support﻿SC pushes for tech-driven justice, infrastructure overhaul﻿Islamabad Police Crackdown Nabs 16 Criminals in 24 Hours﻿Three Children and Father Crushed Under Trailer on Their Way to School﻿International Nurses Day celebrated at Health Services Academy Islamabad﻿NAB’s Landmark Recovery: Over Rs88 Billion Retrieved and Disbursed in Q1 2025﻿Pakistan Armed Forces Triumph Over Indian Aggression: Azad Kashmir President﻿FIRs to Target Deported Pakistanis; Passports to Be Revoked﻿Special Participation of the Governor of Sindh in Azerbaijan’s National Day Event﻿Protest by Lady Health Workers at Press Clubs Across the Province﻿PM Shehbaz Sharif to Embark on Strategic Four-Nation Tour﻿Interior Minister announces FIRs, Passport cancellations for deported individuals﻿Body Discovered in Adil Scheme Sparks Investigation﻿CDA chief mobilizes emergency teams amid torrential rain, hailstorm in Islamabad﻿Islamabad admin seals seven sheesha cafés, arrests seven individuals﻿IMF Mission Wraps Up Constructive Talks in Pakistan﻿Pakistan’s Diplomatic Push: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Lead Delegation on Global Stage﻿Imran Concerned Over Restrictions During Detention