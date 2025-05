News Ticker: HRCP Demands Immediate Inquiry into Moro Protest CasualtiesRueteHilal committee to meet tomorrow for Eid moon sightingPakistan Railways Launches Eid Special Trains for EidulAdha TravelPakistan Hosts Inaugural Vaccine Industry Consultation to Boost Local ProductionAurangzeb Charts Course for Economic Stability in Upcoming BudgetCollision between HighSpeed Truck and Loader Mazda, 3 DeadPakistan, ADB Forge Path for YouthDriven Climate InitiativesGovernment Promises Urgent Action to Support Struggling Edible Oil SectorInternet suspension in Panjgur sparks concerns at IT Committee meetingIsrael is playing Holi with the blood of Muslims in Gaza and India in occupied Kashmir: Hafiz NaeemSMIU, German university unite to propel AI and stem cell researchUNISAME Calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif to Address SME Sector Concerns in 202526 BudgetHEC Peer Review Team Visits IIUI: University Leadership Pledges Reforms and Strategic VisionThe Organization of Islamic Cooperation Should Play a Role in Resolving the Kashmir Issue: President of Azad KashmirSpeaker of the National Assembly Congratulates Lahore Qalandars on Winning PSL 10Molten Salt Solar Plants Proposed to Solve Balochistan’s Power WoesNationwide AntiPolio Drive Targets 45.4 Million ChildrenMuhammad Ammad Claims Victory in Jansher Khan PSA Squash TournamentPM Shehbaz Embarks on Iran Visit After Productive Meeting with ErdoganStructural Reforms Crucial for Economic Growth, Emphasizes Ahsan IqbalCurrency Exchange Rates See Slight Fluctuations as Interbank Rates Hold SteadyAJK Food Authority’s Strict Crackdown on Adulteration MafiaPTI holds convention, rally in Karachi for Imran’s releasePolio Immunization Campaign Launches in MuzaffarabadPM Acknowledges Turkish Role in Defusing PakIndia TensionsHeatwave in Most Parts of the Country, Rain Expected in Several PlacesExperts urge longterm economic vision in upcoming budget amid regional tensionsITP all set to enforce stricter measures for traffic violationsMultiple Robberies Foiled, Suspects Arrested in KarachiCrime Prevention Operations by Karachi PoliceStock Market Stumbles as Indices Drop SharplyPM arrives in Istanbul on a two-day visit to Turkiye; delegation-level talks heldKhuzdar Tragedy: Death Toll in School Bus Attack Rises to EightPakistan and Bangladesh Ready for T20I Showdown in LahoreEpic Showdown Awaits at Jansher Khan PSA Squash TournamentFoolproof Security Arrangements by Punjab Police for PSL X FinalShutdown Strike in Various Cities of Sindh on JSQM’s Appeal Against the Thatta Moro IncidentUzbekistan-Pakistan Railway Talks Accelerate, Leaders Aim for Swift AgreementProtests Erupt Over Canal Construction in Naushahro FerozeMinister Launches Scholarship Fund to Empower Coastal YouthPakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Strengthen Ties with Africa on Africa DayParliamentary Caucus to Unveil Landmark Report on Education CrisisPM embarks on first leg of four-nation tourBilawal Urges Swift Relief Following Severe Rains in Islamabad and PunjabGovernor Balochistan’s Landmark Visit to China Aims to Bolster Economic and Educational TiesTactics of Oppression and Tyranny Against PTI: Jamshed Iqbal CheemaPresident of Azad Kashmir Expresses Gratitude for Azerbaijan’s Support on Kashmir StanceSassui Palijo’s Criticism on the Unavailability of Sindh’s Share of WaterBBSHRRDB and STEVTA Unite to Boost Skill-Based Training in SindhScorching Heat and Storms: Weather Alert for BalochistanGovt to Crack Down on Illegal Constructions in IslamabadSaddar Town Revamp: PTI Leader Launches Strategy to Tackle Civic ChallengesNorth Karachi Industrialists Rally in Support of Field Marshal Asim MunirGovernor Sindh Urges Collective Action on Plastic-Free DayInternational Plastic Free Day : CM says Sindh has taken bold steps against plastic pollutionHistoric Denso Hall, Library Reopens in KarachiStrengthening Regulatory Bodies Crucial to Curb Corruption: PDP chiefThe government should take concrete steps for the revival of industry in the budget: Humayun AkhtarRobbery of 6.2 million at Livestock Market in NasirabadCommitment to PTI’s Return Under Imran Khan’s Leadership: Musarrat CheemaIslamabad Cops Crackdown: 10 Criminals Nabbed, Drugs SeizedKarachi Crime: Robber beaten to death, two others overpowered, a citizen gunned downPakistan Channels Surplus Power to Bitcoin Mining and AI GrowthSindh Government to Compensate TransportersPeople of Sindh Suffer from Worst Load Shedding: Kashif Saeed Sheikh’s Remarks at the ConferencePakistan and Azerbaijan Strengthen Ties Ahead of Prime Minister’s VisitSindh’s Energy Projects Get a Push for Timely CompletionWorld Bank Managing Director Advocates for Human Capital Investment in PakistanThe accused who set his wife on fire and killed her was arrested by the Talhar police.World Bank MD Concludes Two-Day Visit to PakistanSOCIAL PROTECTION PILOTS LAUNCHED IN FIVE DISTRICTS UNDER EU, GERMAN SUPPORTPMA Urges Urgent Health Reforms in Meeting with Minister Mustafa KamalSindh Government Takes Action Against Insurance Company, Recovers Payment For Peshawar CitizenAli Khurshidi Urges Government to Take Urgent Steps for HeatwaveGovernment Fails to Provide Facilities to Citizens, Bilal Saleem QadriAnimal Market Getting Crowded As Eid al-Adha Approaching FastDemand for Allocating Budget for Construction of Sindh University Lar Campus BadinTwo Alleged Encounters in Kandhkot District: Two Bandits Arrested in Injured ConditionSuccess of the Pakistani Team in the Asian Jiu-Jitsu ChampionshipZone Six Dominates PCB Under-19 Tournament with Fourth Straight WinStart of T20 Series Between Pakistan and BangladeshTahira Aurangzeb inaugurates anti-polio campaign alongside DCs of Rawalpindi, IslamabadTextiles Sector Urges Policy Shift; Commerce Minister Pledges Budget SupportSC pushes for tech-driven justice, infrastructure overhaulIslamabad Police Crackdown Nabs 16 Criminals in 24 HoursThree Children and Father Crushed Under Trailer on Their Way to SchoolInternational Nurses Day celebrated at Health Services Academy IslamabadNAB’s Landmark Recovery: Over Rs88 Billion Retrieved and Disbursed in Q1 2025Pakistan Armed Forces Triumph Over Indian Aggression: Azad Kashmir PresidentFIRs to Target Deported Pakistanis; Passports to Be RevokedSpecial Participation of the Governor of Sindh in Azerbaijan’s National Day EventProtest by Lady Health Workers at Press Clubs Across the ProvincePM Shehbaz Sharif to Embark on Strategic Four-Nation TourInterior Minister announces FIRs, Passport cancellations for deported individualsBody Discovered in Adil Scheme Sparks InvestigationCDA chief mobilizes emergency teams amid torrential rain, hailstorm in IslamabadIslamabad admin seals seven sheesha cafés, arrests seven individualsIMF Mission Wraps Up Constructive Talks in PakistanPakistan’s Diplomatic Push: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to Lead Delegation on Global StageImran Concerned Over Restrictions During Detention