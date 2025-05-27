The T20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will begin on May 28.
The series consists of three matches, with the first match scheduled for May 28. The second match will be held on May 30, and the third and final match will take place on June 1.
Preparations for the series have been completed in Karachi. Cricket fans are eagerly awaiting these contests.
This series holds significant importance in the cricket calendar of both Pakistan and Bangladesh. The performance of both teams in the T20 format will be observed.