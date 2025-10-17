The stock market witnessed a surge in investor participation on Wednesday, with trading volume and value skyrocketing, pushing the benchmark KSE-100 index into positive territory despite losses in other key indices.
The Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced a volatile session, with the KSE-100 index ultimately closing at 165,686.38, marking a gain of 210.36 points or 0.13 percent from the previous day”s close of 165,476.02. The index fluctuated significantly, reaching an intraday high of 167,561.69 before settling.
In contrast, the KSE-30 index, which tracks the top 30 companies, retreated, closing at 50,923.16. This represents a decline of 111.60 points, or 0.22 percent, from its prior position.
The oil and gas sector also faced downward pressure, as the Oil and Gas Tradable Index (OGTI) dropped by 91.97 points. The index concluded the day at 32,380.15, a decrease of 0.28 percent.
Market activity showed a substantial increase. The turnover in the regular market swelled to 1.528 billion shares, a notable jump from the 1.179 billion shares traded in the preceding session.
Correspondingly, the traded value saw a significant rise, reaching 68.60 billion from the previous day”s 59.20 billion. This heightened activity contributed to an expansion in the overall market capitalization, which grew to 19.178 trillion from 19.105 trillion.
In the futures market, turnover remained relatively stable at 321.78 million shares, while the traded value diminished to 17.08 billion.