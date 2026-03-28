﻿Two-day summit of Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt begins, important consultations on the regional situation

An important two-day quadrilateral summit involving Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt has begun in the federal capital from Sunday, in which important consultations will be held on the emerging situation in the region.

The high-level discussions will be chaired by Pakistan”s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

In preparation for the summit, the foreign ministers from Turkiye and Egypt have already landed in Islamabad.

Their counterpart from Saudi Arabia is expected to arrive in the city later today to join the consultations.