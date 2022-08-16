(Two Police personnel martyred due to firing of unknown assailants in Tank)

ISLAMABAD:Two Police personnel were martyred due to the firing of unknown assailants in Kot Azam area of District Tank on Tuesday.

According to the Police, they were deputed on the security of Polio team in the ongoing Anti-Polio drive. Police have cordoned-off the area and started search operation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on Polio team at Kot Azam area of District Tank.

In a statement, the Prime Minister paid tributes to the martyred Police personnel. He expressed solidarity with the bereaved families of the Policemen. Shehbaz Sharif said police force has been rendering unmatched sacrifices against terrorism. He prayed for the high ranks of the Shuhada and for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. The Prime Minister said those who attacked the polio workers want to make the nation’s children disabled. He expressed the commitment to eliminate the menace of terrorism.