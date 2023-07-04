Two royal families are deciding Pakistan’s future: Sheikh Rashid

RAWALPINDI: Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that agreement with IMF will increase poverty, inflation and unemployment. In a tweets on the social networking website Twitter, Rashid said the incumbent government, caretaker setup and the incoming government had to fulfill the IMF’s strict conditions within nine months.

He said Pakistan had to repay loan seven times greater than that of current foreign exchange reserves the country had in national kitty. “Debt repayment is still at risk,” he said. The former federal minister said that if the IMF program was suspended, ruler would not be able to avert the economic crisis. “Our expenses are much higher than our income. Those who wasted 10 months and tarnished the reputation of the company are not capable of bringing economic stability to the country,” Rashid was of the view.

The AML head said inflation and unemployment would increase further. “We have to pay more than 10 billion in debt by the end of this year,” he said. Rashid said that Pakistan’s political decisions were being made in Dubai and London. He said Nawaz Sharif remained busy in politics during his bail period which he secured on illness basis. “By August 12, everything will be clear in politics. Two royal families are deciding the future of Pakistan outside the country. 240 million people have no status or importance,” he said.

The head of Awami Muslim League further said that those who thought the political field was clear in Punjab were blind to reason. “The stage of politics in Punjab has not been set so far. The cabinet has already decided to dispose of the waste in Islamabad,” Rashid said and added, “The nation wants to dispose of the political garbage of the entire country.”