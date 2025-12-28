The leaders of Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates committed to significantly enhancing their strategic partnership on Friday, focusing on a broad expansion of economic cooperation, investment, and bilateral trade during a landmark official visit by the UAE President.
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, arrived in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his first official trip in this capacity at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.
The dignitary was accorded a cordial and ceremonious welcome. The royal aircraft was escorted by a formation of JF-17 fighter jets upon entering Pakistani airspace. At Nur Khan Airbase, the high-level Emirati delegation was welcomed by Prime Minister Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir. Other senior government officials were also in attendance.
During the visit, substantive deliberations were held between Sheikh Mohamed and Prime Minister Sharif. Their discussions reviewed the progress of ongoing cooperation and explored new avenues to deepen engagement across a wide range of sectors.
Both sides underscored the importance of bolstering collaboration in investment, energy, infrastructure development, information technology, and people-to-people exchanges. They also agreed on the necessity to enhance bilateral trade, acknowledging its significant potential for mutually beneficial growth.
The two leaders also exchanged perspectives on important regional and international developments, reaffirming a shared commitment to maintain close coordination on matters of mutual interest.
Expressing satisfaction with the positive trajectory of bilateral relations, both leaders reiterated their determination to work closely together to advance common objectives of peace, stability, and sustainable development. The official stay is anticipated to further consolidate the deep-rooted fraternal ties and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations.