Eyman Fatima, a rising star in Pakistan women’s cricket, has received her first national team call-up for the upcoming T20I series against Ireland. The 22-year-old batter is the only uncapped player in the 15-member squad announced by the Women’s National Selection Committee. Fatima Sana will captain the team.
The three T20Is will be held at Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin from August 6th to 10th. Fatima’s selection follows a strong performance in the National Women’s T20 Tournament in May, where she amassed 287 runs in eight matches at an impressive strike rate of 155.14. She also represented Pakistan in the inaugural ICC Women’s U19 World Cup in 2023.
The squad was chosen from a group of 24 players participating in a Women’s Skills camp in Karachi, concluding on July 27th. Following the camp, the team will hold a pre-series camp in Karachi before traveling to Ireland. The team comprises a mix of experienced players like Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, and Muneeba Ali, alongside emerging talent.
Non-traveling reserves include Neha Sharmin, Omaima Sohail, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Nawaz, and Syeda Aroob Shah. The player support personnel includes Hina Munawar (manager), Muhammad Wasim (head coach), Junaid Khan (assistant bowling coach), Abdul Saad (assistant fielding coach), Waleed Ahmed (analyst), and Tehreem Sumbal (physiotherapist).