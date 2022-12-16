UNGA approves Pakistan-sponsored resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination

ISLAMABAD: The UN General Assembly (UNGA) has approved a Pakistan-sponsored resolution that reaffirms the right to self-determination for peoples subjected to colonial, foreign and alien occupation such as those in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan has been tabling this resolution since 1981 in an effort to focus the world’s attention on the peoples still struggling for their inalienable right to self-determination, including those in Kashmir and Palestine. The resolution was co-sponsored by of 72 countries.

Commenting on the resolution after its adoption, Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Munir Akram said the adoption of this resolution is another affirmation by the world community that the struggle of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for self-determination is just and legal and that their oppression and occupation is illegal and can be resisted by all means at their disposal under international law. He said it will keep alive the flame of freedom in Jammu and Kashmir.