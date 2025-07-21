Pakistan women’s cricket team is undergoing rigorous training in Karachi in preparation for the Ireland tour and the even more important World Cup. The skills and fitness camp, now in its 13th day, has the players facing tough drills. This morning at the Hanif Mohammad High Performance Centre, the players practiced batting, bowling, and fielding in a three-hour long session.
Women’s Cricket Team’s World Cup Preparation Camp Continues in Karachi
