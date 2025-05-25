In a decisive display at the PCB Inter-District Under-19 One-Day Cricket Tournament in Karachi, Zone Six clinched its fourth consecutive victory, highlighting their dominance in the competition. Zone Seven and Zone Two also emerged victorious in their respective matches.
At Young Fighter Ground, Zone Six overpowered Zone One by a significant 194 runs. Opting to bat first, Zone Six posted a total of 270 runs. Key contributions came from Hammad Alam with 60 runs, Sajjad Ahmed remaining not out on 58, and both Muhammad Azaan and Hamza Qureshi adding 28 runs each. Huzaifa Ahsan chipped in with 27 runs. Zone One’s response faltered as they were dismissed for 76 runs, with Murtaza Rashid scoring 22 runs. Naqab Shafiq and Saad Sakhawat each claimed 3 wickets to dismantle the opposition.
At KCCA Stadium, Zone Seven overcame Zone Four with a 4-wicket win. Zone Four set a target of 178 runs, largely due to Ahmer Riaz Ghaziani’s 82-run effort. Ayaan Saleem’s 6-wicket haul was instrumental in curtailing the opposition. Zone Seven successfully chased down the target, reaching 179 runs for the loss of seven wickets.
In a closely contested match at Landhi Gymkhana Ground, Zone Two edged past Zone Five by 9 runs. Zone Two put up 140 runs on the board, with Muhammad Nauman scoring 53 and Abdullah contributing 29. Majid Ali’s unbeaten 62 runs stood out in the innings.
The matches were officiated by umpires Asim Alvi, Asghar Shah, among others, while Salman Hussain Kazmi, Junaid Afzal, and Khayam Mustafa Khan managed the scoring. The tournament is set to continue with the next round of matches scheduled for May 26.