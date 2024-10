News Ticker: Work underway to establish Industrial Parks with SIFC’s supportProcess of comprehensive reforms in power sector startedNADRA, passport counters to be established in GPOs and selected post offices18th consignment carrying 95 tons relief items successfully lands at Beirut, LebanonPak-EPA directed to take coping measures for improving capital’s air qualityInvestors expressing confidence in Govt’s decisions: AhsanPakistan, Saudi Arabia review progress so far made on various economic initiativesConcern Shown Over Plight of Illegally Detained KashmirisPM condemns Israeli attacks aimed at obstructing UN Relief operations inside PalestineMeezan Bank wins ‘Best Company in Financial Category’ Award at the 39th MAP AwardsMayor of Karachi Directs Swift Completion of Road Projects and Infrastructure ImprovementsAdvisory on Pakistan men’s cricket teamMohammad Sheharyar fined for code of conduct breachCall to empower women in rural agricultureInterior Minister congratulates Turkiye on its 101st Republic DayAPHC says India led by Modi hindering peace in South AsiaTessori Sends Bouquet to Turkish Embassy, ExtendsRussian Deputy Minister for Defence called on Chief of the Naval Staff at Naval HeadquartersPakistan committed to take CPEC to next level: Deputy PMBarrister Saif asks Maryam why Punjab farmers’ wheat wasn’t purchasedFederal Insurance Ombudsman playing vital role in promoting best standards of business: EjazBreast cancer rate highest in Pakistan: moot toldPakistan, Russia vow to bolster security, defence cooperationThree bills introduced in NATessori Expresses Concern Over Rising Malaria and Dengue CasesInterior Minister condemns attack on construction company camp in PanjgurMunicipal by-elections in 26 districts of Sindh will be held on Nov14Senate passes Seed Amendment Bill, 2024PM in Riyadh to attend 8th edition of Future Investment InitiativeGovernor Condemns Terrorist Attack in Panjgur areaPak-Russia JMCC discusses whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation18th consignment of aid dispatched to BeirutMayor orders completion of ongoing road projects within a weekAafia release demand: Civil society protests before FMC Carswell jail of AmericaPM felicitates Turkish President, nation on their Republic DayKashmiris Worldwide Should Expose India’s Malicious Intentions: Sultan MahmoodPTI to start new anti-government movement from No 1Like 18th Amendment, 26th Amendment is also a revolutionary step, tells MemonAzad Kashmir can be made a model state by taking advantage of its resources: Tahir KhokharDeath anniversary of actor Ismail Shah observedAir Chief emphasizes need to strengthen ties with RussiaAchakzai condemns killing of labourers in PanjgurIDEAS to strengthen Pakistan’s strategic relationship with international partners, says CM MuradShooting by Unknown Assailants Claims One Life in QuettaFive labourers killed, two injuries in Panjgur attackStandard Chartered delivers robust financial performance for Q3 2024Dawlance converts its factories to solar energyPakistan voices concern over continued supply of advanced weapons to one state in South AsiaPresident, PM condemn firing incident in PanjgurNDMA dispatched 17th relief consignment for Palestine, LebanonMirwaiz vows to regroup Hurriyat to pursue lasting solution to Kashmir disputeEngro Corp reports solid 9month resultsMessage from the Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, on Black DayPM, PPP delegation discuss country’s political situationKP Assembly expresses solidarity with Kashmiri brethrenIndian forces continue search operationGovernor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori’s message on Kashmir Black DayRussian Federal Assembly’s Speaker arrives in IslamabadJi stages protest to express solidarity with KashmirPCB confirms venue for Sri Lanka ‘A’ tour to PakistanProtest held against deteriorating law, order situation in Killa SaifullahRizwan confirmed as Pakistan’s white-ball captainKashmir Black Day observed in DubaiNA to host 45th PGA annual forum, 13th CAP-ICC tomorrowPakistan squads for Australia and Zimbabwe tours namedPunjab Govt announces geotagging of mobile population during anti-polio drivePakistan wants to diversify its financing base: Finance MinisterPakistan has always expressed its unwavering solidarity with Kashmiri brothers: PMNDMA Dispatches 15th and 16th consignment for war affected people of Gaza LebanonFBR Refutes Misleading Claims Pertaining to Directorate General of Intelligence, Investigation CustomsPakistan men’s central contracts announcedKashmir Black Day observed in DubaiMessage from Minister Nazeer Tarar on Black DayUBG lauds Molana Fazal’s key role in constitutional amendmentsSpecial task force set to inspect quality of meat in KarachiPIA reschedules flights for Umrah pilgrimsInterior Minister pays tribute to martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali ShahCM Shah approves 500 electric buses project for Karachi, 300 for other 5 divisionsPakistani Senators visit Uzbek Senate SecretariatPakistan urges stronger ICJ role at UNAJK president urges global awareness on Kashmir issueFuneral prayers for Martyred Sub-Inspector Haider Ali Shah heldIndian troops escalate search operations across IIOJKAJK President meets IG in MuzaffarabadPakistan finalises climate, disaster risk finance, and insurance priority actions for funding supportAmir Muqam urges UN to implement resolutions on Jammu and KashmirGovt investing in inclusive digital ecosystem: Finance MinisterDistribution of Relief Items to Fire VictimsDeputy PM calls for equitable global financial architectureJustice Yahya Afridi takes took as 30th CJP(NATIONAL) Renowned Writer, Storyteller, and Journalist Ibrahim Jalees Remembered on His Death AnniversaryNDMA dispatches 13th relief aid consignment to GazaMartyrdom anniversary of Naik Saif Ali Janjua Shaheed observedPakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PMFinance Minister lauds US support regarding Pakistan’s transition to renewable energy sourcesNationwide anti-polio campaign from MondayParents’ Day held at Cadet College MuzaffarabadTessori congratulates nation on Test series victory against EnglandInterior Minister condemns suicide attack on Mir Ali Police Check PostPakistan strongly condemns Israel’s strikes against Iran