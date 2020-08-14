50,000 students will be provided scholarships: Governor

August 14, 2020

Karachi:Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that Ehsaas Programme is the largest initiative in social sector which is unprecedented in the history of Pakistan and after provision of Ehsaas cash to deserving persons, the initiative of Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme (EUSP) is aimed at facilitating bright and non-affording students to pursue higher studies in their chosen fields without any financial burden.

This he said while addressing at cheque distribution under ESUP amongst students of Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) here today at Governor House. The 145 deserving and bright students of DUET have been selected to get scholarships and monthly stipend under EUSP.

Governor Sindh said that under Prime Minister’s EUSP, around 50,000 students from all four provinces, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan would be provided scholarships annually and which will cover 100% of their tuition fees for 4 or 5 year degree programme. The selected students would also be given Rs. 4000 monthly stipend as living expenses.

Governor Sindh said that various steps announced for different sectors, in the past, only remained in the papers as no concrete measures were taken to implement the same. Present Government has adopted a different approach and all of its announced projects are up and running.

He said students were our most valuable assets as they would take the country to next level and as such they have a huge responsibility of utilizing their abilities for the betterment of our beloved country, with utmost dedication. Despite financial constraints Prime Minister Imran Khan has initiated Ehsaas Scholarships for them and students must realize the trust shown by Prime Minister on them, he added.

Governor Sindh while pointing towards Prime Minister’s Kamyab Jawan programme, said that youth can get loans on easy terms and conditions to implement their business ideas and translate them into reality and contribute towards prosperity of Pakistan.

Governor Sindh said that the vision and farsightedness of Prime Minister Imran Khan is unmatched in every field. Whether it is strengthening of economy or providing relief to masses through social sector, he has expressed his abilities and vision with utmost distinction, he added.

Governor Sindh said that his steps of last two years have started to yield results and despite all odds he is committed to serve the people of Pakistan. His smart lockdown policy has been hailed by world institutions as it has helped in controlling Corona virus in Pakistan, he added. Governor Sindh said that Prime Minister managed to strike a balance between measures against Corona and facilitating economic activities, which has resulted in decrease in Corona cases.

While highlighting the importance of independence, Governor Sindh said that we have to prioritize national interest above all, as we are because of Pakistan. Our name, success and opportunities to progress are all because of our beloved motherland, he added. He said Independence Day is the most important day for independent nations and we all are proud that we have an independent and sovereign piece of land where we live freely and without any fear.

While lauding the services of Dr. Faizullah Abbasi Vice Chancellor DUET, Governor Sindh said that he and his team have worked tirelessly to make the university a reputable educational institute of higher learning. Its graduates are working in various fields both in the country and abroad with distinction, he added.

Vice Chancellor DUET Dr. Faizullah Abbasi said that students are taught in disciplines presently in the field of engineering and architecture. The Dawood College was awarded status of University in 2013 and from 2018, DUET has started research based masters and Ph.D Programmes. Later, Governor Sindh distributed scholarship cheques amongst students of DUET.

