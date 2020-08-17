As per direction of IG Punjab, PHP launched 7 day plantation campaign across the province

August 17, 2020

Lahore, August 17, 2020 (PPI-OT): As per direction of inspector General of police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, Addl IG PHP captain retired Zafar Iqbal Awan Sitar e Imtiaz has launched plantation campaign by Punjab highway patrol across the province under clean and green Pakistan program and in this special plantation campaign, all officers and officials of PHP have been directed to participate in it so that environmental pollution may be reduced.

Under special instructions of Addl IG Punjab highway patrol PHP captain retired Zafar Iqbal Awan Sitara e Imtiaz, Punjab highway patrol is continuously working to reduce environmental pollution under clean and green Pakistan programme and PHP during year of 2020 planted 06 lac 44 thousand 7 hundred and sixty eight saplings across the province from January to July whereas 7 day plantation campaign has been started from 11th August and in this regard, letters have been issued to all regional SSPs.

According to the details in 7 day plantation campaign, 358 pickets of Punjab Highway patrol will take part in this plantation campaign under command of DSPs of respective district, under which patrolling post of every district shall plant environmental friendly saplings within in their beat area and for this purpose, saplings shall be taken from forest department, PHA and private nurseries by community policing.

During this campaign, saplings shall be planted which will be compatible with environment of specific area keeping in view speedy nourishment. Addl IG PHP captain retired Zafar Iqbal Awan directed to all officers and officials of Punjab highway patrol that officers and officials of every rank should fully participate in this plantation campaign for making it successful so that these efforts both on individual level and collective level may reduce environmental pollution.

