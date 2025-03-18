March 18, 2025
News Ticker: ﻿PML-N marks 6th anniversary of its official magazine﻿WB, Finance Ministry agree to continue collaboration to advance reform agenda﻿NAB asks public to avoid any attractive inducements from Bahria Town﻿Decision to Allocate £190M for New Islamabad University Termed Arbitrary﻿Interior Minister Lauds KP Police for Thwarting Terrorist Attacks﻿Met Office Predicts Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather in Parts of Balochistan﻿Deadline Looms for Afghan Citizen Card Holders in Pakistan﻿Strategic Steps Being Undertaken to Enhance Exports: NA Told﻿Govt to Introduce Bankruptcy Law, Vows Business Revival﻿Pakistan terms Indian PM's remarks as misleading, one-sided﻿Package To Revive Sick Industries Soon﻿Port Qasim Set for Major Upgrade as FM, PQA Chairman Chart New Course﻿Need Stressed to Bolster Railway System﻿National Health and Population Policy reviewed Amid Economic Challenges﻿Minister directs PQA to streamline port procedures to facilitate investors﻿President, PM Pledge Fight Against Terrorism﻿NAB Intensifies Crackdown on Bahria Town’s Malik Riaz Amid Fraud Allegations﻿UET Lahore Secures Global Rankings in Engineering and Technology Sector﻿Pakistan, UAE agree to expand bilateral cooperation in railway sector﻿OGDCL Restarts Production at Rajian-11 Well﻿Speaker to Lead Crucial Security Briefing﻿CDA Chairman directs completion of landscaping of Jinnah Square, Tayyip Erdogan Interchange﻿PM’s Advisor encourages public, private sectors’ collaboration to achieve long-term economic prosperity﻿Sindh Schools to Undergo Major Overhaul As CM Murad Approves New Reforms﻿Deadline Approaches: Illegal Foreigners and ACC Holders Urged to Quit Pakistan﻿Pakistan’s Adversaries Aim to Destabilize Nation: Tessori﻿Health Minister Urges Action as Polio Concerns Rise in Sindh﻿Security Forces Kill Three Terrorists in Nushki﻿PM Directs to Intensify Operations Against Human Traffickers﻿Sindh Governor Launches Pakistan Bachao Tehreek﻿PML-N, PPP Unite for Swift Execution of Public Welfare Projects﻿World Orphan Day: Alkhidmat Foundation Leads Efforts to Support Orphans﻿Oil Price Reduction: Pakistani Masses Denied Relief: PDP Chairman﻿Sindhi Adabi Sangat Rallies Against Six Canals Project﻿Need Stressed to Promote Ethical, Efficient Judicial System﻿Interior Minister pays tribute to police for foiling terrorist attacks in Lakki Marwat﻿Shehbaz Congratulates Carney on Becoming Canada’s New PM﻿UN SG to Appoint Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia﻿CM Murad Urges Protection of Consumer Rights﻿Governor Sindh Emphasizes Support for Armed Forces﻿CDA chief directs all out efforts to ensure supply of clean water to residents﻿Weather: Rain, Snowfall Continue in Abbottabad, Murree, Galyat﻿Pakistan, Bangladesh call for increasing bilateral cooperation﻿Daanish University to Join Ranks of World’s Top Universities: PM﻿Gilani Calls for Strengthening Pakistan-Bangladesh Relations﻿Acting President calls for greater cooperation with Czech Republic﻿Memon accuses enemy nations of instigating conflict within Pakistan﻿Tessori Highlights Pakistan military’s Role in Securing Nation﻿Scholars Call for Implementing Steps Respecting Sanctities of Islam﻿Yellow Line BRT project will be completed by May 2025: Memon﻿Ahsan Pledges His Support for Cancer Care Hospital﻿Kamal Visits National Research Institute for Fertility Care﻿Top Committee Reviews Supply and Demand Situation of Urea﻿NA Speaker Commends CDA’s Ambitious Tree Initiative in Islamabad﻿Bahrain National Guard Commander calls on PN chief﻿PM reaffirms Pakistan’s continued support for Bosnia and Herzegovina﻿Health Minister reaffirms commitment to public health﻿PM Stresses Strengthening Pakistan-Bosnia Economic Ties﻿Shikarpur Unites in Protest Against Six Canals Project﻿Pakistan Aims to Bolster Ties with EU Through GSP Plus: PM﻿Anti-Rape Special Committee agrees to enhance police’ role in implementing SOR﻿Acting President calls for coordinated efforts to manage alarming population growth﻿Govt Approves 28 Major Projects Under SIFC﻿PM Extends Holi Greetings to Hindu Community﻿Aurangzeb Pledges Support for EU Business Operations in Pakistan﻿Jafar Express Incident: Russian President Offers Condolence to Pakistani Leadership﻿Pakistan, EU reaffirm shared commitment to enhancing economic, trade ties﻿Pakistan, Oman agree to activate joint business council, strengthen trade ties﻿CDA Chairman directs to transform CDA into financially autonomous organization﻿NHA successfully saves Rs13.5 billion on single project﻿Commerce Minister visits ‘Invest Oman Lounge’ to explore investment opportunities﻿Pakistan welcomes signing of treaty on delimitation and demarcation of Kyrgyz-Tajik Border﻿Speakers Call for Collective Action Against Six Canals Project﻿Interior Minister pays tribute to security forces for foiling terrorist attack in Jandola﻿Minister, Archbishop agree to promote interfaith harmony﻿PM underscores to enhance Pakistan, Uzbekistan trade to USD 2-billion﻿AJK President, Chief Secretary Disscuss Development Projects﻿CDA Board forms committee to review leasing of commercial properties under DMA﻿BOI Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to simplifying business regulations﻿CJCSC, Commander Bahrain National Guard discuss regional security﻿Pakistan, Azerbaijan reaffirm to expand cooperation in digital innovation, public service delivery﻿Pakistan, Oman to enhance cooperation in transport, IT﻿Dar urges Balochistan Govt to fast tract implementation on agri tube-wells’ conversion to solar power﻿PHA unveils beautification plan for parks, green belts in Rawalpindi ahead of spring season﻿National Assembly Denounces Jaffar Express Hijacking, Vows to Eradicate Terrorism﻿Sindh Govt Taking All Possible Steps to Treat Kidney Patients: CM﻿Lawyers Rally in Shikarpur Against Controversial Canal Construction﻿Rally Staged in Support of Armed Forces by Dow University Students,Faculty﻿Sindh Govt Announces Two-Day Holiday for Hindus on Holi﻿Khuhro Voices Opposition to Proposed Six Canal projects﻿Sindh CM Greets Hindus on Holi Festivity﻿Future of River Indus Under Threat as Experts Call for Urgent Action﻿Nomination Form of Nawab Younus Talpur Approved﻿Encounter in Shah Latif Town: Two Robbers Apprehended, One Escaped﻿HEC Engages National Accreditation Councils to Strengthen Higher Education Standards﻿Pakistan Assails India’s Ban on Kashmiri Political Organizations﻿Govt Launches ICT Infrastructure Project for Post Offices﻿Balochistan Approves Advance Salary on Eve of Eid﻿Pakistan Welcomes EU’s Backing of Arab, OIC Plan for Gaza Reconstruction﻿Sindh to Disburse Advance Salaries, Pensions for Eid
March 18, 2025
Bitget Hosts First-Ever Ramadan Iftar Night in Dubai for MENA Community, Raising Funds for 100,000 Meals

  • March 18, 2025
VICTORIA, Seychelles, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, hosted a Ramadan Iftar night, gathering blockchain pioneers, crypto investors, and industry experts for an evening of networking, collaboration, and reflection. The event highlighted the spirit of Ramadan while aligning with Bitget’s broader initiative to donate 100,000 meals to vulnerable communities. The event is co-hosted with Cypher Capital and IO.net.

The Iftar night provided a platform for meaningful dialogue among attendees, who broke their fast together in a warm, inclusive atmosphere. Discussions centered on blockchain innovation, market trends, and opportunities for collective growth, showing the blockchain industry’s potential to drive social impact.

Bitget initially pledged 10,000 meals, and extended donation matches to all donations, a dollar for a dollar to double the efforts of the community. With the generous support, the gathering reflected the essence of Ramadan, emphasizing compassion, reflection, and collective growth. Guests enjoyed a traditional Iftar meal while exploring collaborative opportunities and discussing the future of blockchain technology. By fostering connections among blockchain enthusiasts, Bitget aimed to highlight the importance of community-driven initiatives in advancing innovation and inclusivity within the crypto ecosystem.

The Iftar night event aligns with Bitget’s 100,000-meal donation initiative. Attendees contributed through donations, with Bitget matching each dollar raised.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection, gratitude, and giving back. By bringing together leaders, investors and experts from the blockchain space and supporting those in need through our meal donation program, we aim to embody the values of compassion and unity,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO of Bitget. “We’re committed to doing our part, and we’ll keep pushing to help as many people as we can—not just during Ramadan, but every chance we get.”

The 100,000-meal initiative targets vulnerable communities in regions facing significant challenges, aiming to alleviate hunger during the holy month. To achieve the fundraising target, Bitget has introduced initiatives encouraging participation from users, VIP clients, and influencer partners. Exclusive auctions featuring memorabilia from partnerships with La Liga also go towards the fundraiser.

Bitget’s Ramadan Iftar Night celebrated cultural traditions and promoted popularization of technology and humanitarian efforts. In a total so far, Bitget has raised 42604 meals aiming to surpass 100,000 anticipating auction results and events upcoming in Jakarta and Malaysia. The blockchain industry continues to evolve, Bitget remains steadfast in its pledge to empower communities, drive innovation, and create lasting positive impact.

Media partners: Bitcoinist | Blockchain Reporter | Bitcoin.com | Coinedition | Coingape | Crypto news | Crypto Daily | Cryptopolitan | Cryptorank | Mpost | NewsBTC | UAE news 247

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 100 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet
For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f05ecca2-3fbe-45f9-8477-2fc955aa7d3d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/05b3adea-092e-4ffa-92ca-0ebf42710bef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7c2ba72c-9d67-43ed-ab12-6ee7aa378aaf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/63374c99-9629-4953-b319-86f8ef988469

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 1001054593

