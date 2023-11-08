Bombardier Brings Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 Business Jets to Dubai Air Show 2023, Showcases Defense Capabilities

Showstoppers Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft on display present outstanding performance attributes, technological advancements, sustainability aspects and exceptional, pristine cabins for maximum productivity and comfort

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier today announced that its industry-leading Global 7500 and Challenger 3500 aircraft will be on display during the Dubai Air Show Nov. 13-17 in Dubai, UAE revealing the uncompromising attributes of these impressive business jets. Bombardier is also pleased to share that it will have a strong presence on site, with dedicated sales teams from business aircraft and Bombardier Defense.

“We are pleased to be bringing the uncompromising Challenger 3500 and Global 7500 aircraft to the Dubai Air Show this year, celebrating the Global 7500’s recent 150th built aircraft and impressive new speed records*,” said Éric Martel, Bombardier’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “The Middle East is an important market for Bombardier both for business jet customers as well as growing defense business. The Bombardier team on site will proudly showcase our impressive defense capabilities and the many multi-mission solutions we can flexibly tailor. We also look forward to showcasing our Challenger and Global platforms to business jets customers, who will benefit from our aircraft cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, reliability and smooth ride.”

With a top speed of Mach 0.925 and a range of 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km), the Global 7500 aircraft possess unmatched performance capabilities, boasts the smoothest ride in the skies and has transformed the industry with its refined, luxurious cabin.

Like the Global 7500, Bombardier’s Challenger aircraft possess industry-leading attributes that set it apart from its competition. Bombardier’s Challenger 3500 aircraft combines a world-class interior design with the ultimate value proposition. It boasts the widest in-class cabin and lowest direct operating costs in its class, making this business aircraft a consistent winning option with customers.

The Defense sales team will also be on hand to highlight Bombardier’s portfolio of proven and versatile aircraft platforms, including the Global 6500 jet. Bombardier Defense has more than 500 specialized business aircraft in-service worldwide with more than 3 million fleet hours and some 160 operators in more than 50 countries. The Challenger and Global aircraft families provide the ideal solution for urgent humanitarian assistance, VIP transportation, Maritime Patrol, Electronic Warfare, Search and Rescue and more. For customers or media interested in exploring the aircraft on display, visits are available by appointment.

Bombardier (BBD-B.TO) is a global leader in aviation, focused on designing, manufacturing, and servicing the world’s most exceptional business jets. Bombardier’s Challenger and Global aircraft families are renowned for their cutting-edge innovation, cabin design, performance, and reliability. Bombardier has a worldwide fleet of approximately 5,000 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments, and private individuals. Bombardier aircraft are also trusted around the world in government and military special-mission roles leveraging Bombardier Defense’s proven expertise.

Headquartered in Greater Montréal, Québec, Bombardier operates aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company’s robust customer support network services the Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft, and includes facilities in strategic locations in the United States and Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, the UAE, Singapore, China and Australia.

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier’s Environmental, Social and Governance report, as well as the company’s plans to cover all its flight operations with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) utilizing the Book and Claim system visit bombardier.com . Learn more about Bombardier’s industry-leading products and customer service network at businessaircraft.bombardier. com . Follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier, Bombardier Global, Global 6500, Global 7500, Challenger and Challenger 3500 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

*All records are pending final approval by the National Aeronautic Association (NAA)

