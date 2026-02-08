Karachi: Cement dispatches in January 2026 saw a notable increase, reaching 4.54 million tons, which marks a 13% rise compared to the same month last year. This growth was primarily fueled by a significant 61% surge in export dispatches, with the southern region leading the charge through a 79% year-over-year increase. Meanwhile, the northern region reported no exports for the third consecutive month. In contrast, local dispatches experienced a more modest growth rate of 4% during the same period.
According to JS Global, over the first seven months of the fiscal year 2026, total cement dispatches rose by 11% year-over-year. This was supported by a 12% increase in local dispatches. Export growth, however, was more subdued at 3% year-over-year. While the southern region saw a 10% rise in exports, this was largely counterbalanced by a 23% decline in exports from the north, attributed to the closure of the Afghan border.
The recent deceleration in the year-over-year growth of domestic cement dispatches suggests that the overall dispatches for fiscal year 2026 are expected to settle in the late single digits. Factors such as the Ramadan period followed by Eid holidays are anticipated to impact the volumes during the remaining months of the fiscal year.
