(City): 17 agencies own Karachi land, reveals CM’s aide

August 25, 2020

Karachi:Advisor to CM Sindh, Murtaza Wahab, said Tuesday that Karachi has 17 agencies which own the city’s land, and the most important road of the city, Shahrah-e-Faisal, is mostly owned by cantonments.

“Federal Railways has set up societies on Shahrah-e-Faisal where hundreds of buildings have been constructed. The city of more than 30 million people controls barely 40% of the city. The rest is controlled by federal agencies and cantonments, but unfortunately in some parts of the city when issues arise, the blame is shifted to the Sindh government, KMC or DMCs which is based on utter injustice and malice, he said in an informal talk with media persons in his office.

He said that unfortunately, in the past, the city and its people were oppressed and the roads here were commercialized which resulted in a small plot of land. “Those who oppose the new district of Keamari in Karachi were the ones who had divided Hyderabad into four districts,” he said.

