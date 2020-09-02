(City): Row between Larkana mayor and garden superintendent intensifies

Larkana:The row between Garden Superintendent (GS) and outgoing Larkana mayor did not end but it further intensified when the mayor issued a suspension order of the garden superintendent before leaving the office.

Gada Hussain Gaad, Garden Superintendent, Larkana Municipal Corporation (LMC) held protest demonstration at Jinnah Bagh on Monday against the order of his suspension issued by the outgoing mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh, demanding justice and investigation against the mayor.

The dispute flashed in the media a few days ago under which the mayor verbally directed GS to hand over paver bricks to a tractor-trolley which he politely declined and requested him to give shifting order or an official receipt of the government material. The paver bricks were for walking tracks of Jinnah Bagh but the mayor wanted the paver bricks to be laid somewhere else in Sachal Colony to please his masters, he alleged.

Gaad told newsmen that the mayor had snatched his mobile phones which were returned to him by unknown persons at his house during darkness. He said the mayor also issued threats of dire consequences and lodging of FIR against him while on government duty but failed to provide any official letter or receipt which means he was doing an unlawful act for which he should be taken to task.

He said separate contracts have been awarded for Jinnah Bagh Walking Track and Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari Park Walking Track of Sachal Colony then how can the mayor order shifting of bricks of one park to another. He said he feared that mayor Khair Muhammad Shaikh himself has taken the contract of Sachal Colony Park which is why he was shifting paver bricks there to save money. He further alleged that before that mayor Shaikh also shifted full load of three tractor trolleys to the same park for which he should be thoroughly probed.

He urged higher authorities to take notice of the mayor’s highhandedness, dispense justice and reinstate him so that he could be able to discharge his government duties more efficiently and honestly.