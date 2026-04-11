﻿Death anniversary of Prem Party founder Hafiz Muhammad Aslam Mahessar observed, book launched, tribute paid

The literary legacy of eminent Sindhi poet and founder of “Prem Party,” Hafiz Muhammad Aslam Mahessar, was revitalized with the launch of a new collection of his work during a dignified ceremony held at Kolab Jial village on his 62nd death anniversary.

The event, held today with great reverence, was presided over by renowned poet and writer Dr. Sagar Abro. On this occasion, organizer and President of Bazm-e-Aslam, Professor Imtiaz Hussain Mahessar, unveiled his fourth compiled collection of the late poet’s work, “Sonhan Sajan Ji Sar Basar,” and declared it a gift to the people of Sindh.

The ceremony commenced with a recitation from the Holy Quran by Hafiz Mushtaq Ahmed Mahessar, followed by a Naat presentation by renowned Naat Khawan Nasrullah Kumbhar. The initial hosting duties were performed by Anwar Sanwal Abro, while Ustad Muhammad Ishaq Chandio formally moderated the event.

In their addresses, various speakers paid homage to Hafiz Muhammad Aslam Mahessar, describing him as a poet of exceptional talent. They highlighted that his poetry deeply reflected his devotion to the Lord of the Universe and Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), and that he actively spread the message of love and brotherhood in the remote areas of Sindh.

It was noted that to institutionalize his philosophy, Hafiz Sahib established the “Prem Party” in 1942. The organization, dedicated to practicing his message of love, registered over 3,200 poets, intellectuals, and researchers as its members.

Special praise was reserved for Professor Imtiaz Hussain Mahessar, whom speakers lauded for performing a great service to Sindhi literature by meticulously preserving the late scholar’s poetry in published form.

The event was attended by a large number of distinguished figures from Sindh’s academic, literary, and social circles. Notable attendees included former Commissioner Shafiq Ahmed Mahessar, Professor Dr. Ghulam Akbar Mahessar, Dr. Rustam Lari, Professor Khuwand Dino Lari, and numerous other writers, professors, and public figures who came to pay homage to the poet’s memory.