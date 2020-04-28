Home » Official News, Press Information Department
Dr. Shireen Mazari congratulates Shibli Faraz on taking charge of Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting
April 28, 2020
Islamabad, April 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari congratulates Mr. Shibli Faraz on becoming Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting. She said that he is an old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member and a dignified man with gravitas.
