Dr. Shireen Mazari congratulates Shibli Faraz on taking charge of Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting

April 28, 2020

Islamabad, April 28, 2020 (PPI-OT): Federal Minister of Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari congratulates Mr. Shibli Faraz on becoming Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting. She said that he is an old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf member and a dignified man with gravitas.

