Elektros Announces Filing of Full Patent for Revolutionary EV Charging Technology

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 15, 2022 / Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric mobility industry, today announced that the company is beginning the process to file a full patent for its long-awaited electric vehicle Multi-Port Charging Assembly technology.

The company recently made the strategic decision to retain a nearby firm in Sarasota, FL that will assist in bringing the full patent into fruition as quickly and efficiently as possible. Elektros first filed the patent in October 2021 where CEO, Shlomo Bleier, stated that “this achievement is the first of many meaningful milestones that will add a secure foundation to build our sustainable competitive advantage. We believe this technology could be a game changer for the electric vehicle industry.”

The disruptive technology allows consumers to use multiple charging features at once, which is anticipated to become a sought-after feature in electric vehicles moving forward. The company plans to not only include it in our own designs, but aggressively market the technology to the major electric vehicle manufacturers such as Waymo, Envoy, Lucid Motors, Revel, NIO, and Nikola, as well as manufacturers of alternative fuel vehicles.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK) is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023. https://elek.world/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/elektrosenergy

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Elektrosmotors/

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words “may,” “would,” “will,” “expect,” “estimate,” “can,” “believe,” “potential,” and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management’s good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.’s products, the introduction of new products, the Company’s ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company’s liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Investcore Media Phone: 201.355.6946

Email: info@investcoremedia.com

Elektros, Inc.

Email: info@elektrosmotors.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.