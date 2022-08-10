Federal Government provided utmost security cooperation to provinces during Muharram: Sanaullah

Islamabad, August 10, 2022 (PPI-OT):Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah says the federal government provided utmost cooperation to all provincial governments as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan governments, to ensure security arrangements from first to 10th of Muharram.

Talking to media in Islamabad, he said around seven thousand processions and over fifty thousand Majalis took place across Pakistan which culminated peacefully. The Interior Minister said over sixteen thousand Rangers’ personnel performed their duties during Muharram across the country. He said no untoward incident was reported anywhere in the country.

For more information, contact:

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Government of Pakistan

4th Floor, Cabinet Block, Pak. Secretariat, Islamabad, Pakistan

Tel: +92-51-9103557

Email: info@moib.gov.pk

Website: http://www.moib.gov.pk