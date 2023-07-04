FIA arrests Pervaiz Elahi’s confidante in Lahore

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday arrested Muhammad Zaman, a close confidante of former Punjab chief minister and PTI President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, in Lahore and claimed to have obtained important evidence from his cellphone.

Sources told 24News TV channel that the Agency had sent the audios of telephonic conversations between Pervaiz and Zaman obtained from the latter’s cellphone for forensic. In these audios, both could be clearly heard talking to each other about their business transactions. It is worth-reminding here that Islamabad Police, too, in the past had arrested Zaman for allegedly supplying wine to the former chief minister.