Four tourists killed, over a dozen injured in Hunza road accidents

HUNZA : Four tourists, including a woman, were killed and over a dozen were injured in two road accidents in Hunza on Tuesday. The first accident was reported from Nasirabad bridge while the second took place near Dong Das area. All the dead bodies and injured were shifted to Tehsil Headquarter hospital of Ali Abad. The injured were given the first-aid at the Ali Abad hospital.

Deputy Commissioner Hunza and Assistant Commissioner also reached the hospital to ensure the timely treatment of those who got injured. Hunza is the most favorite place for tourists during the summer season in Pakistan.