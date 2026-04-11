﻿HRCP warns against use of similar acronym

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) today issued a strong clarification statement warning that the use of the same acronym (HRCP) by another body, the Human Rights Council of Pakistan, may create misunderstanding among the public.

HRCP has clarified that it has no connection with the said new organization.

The statement said that the similarity of the name and acronym may mislead the public, media and international organizations, which may negatively affect the reputation and work of the organization.

HRCP, a well-known and respected human rights watchdog of the country, stressed that its identity and work should be protected from any kind of misrepresentation.

In a formal statement, the distinguished rights watchdog described the adoption of a similar name by the more recently formed body as “unethical,” highlighting the serious risk of misidentification.

The commission voiced concerns that this overlap could inadvertently mislead the public, government officials, and members of the press, potentially causing statements or activities to be misattributed.

To prevent such errors, the organisation underscored its distinct identity as an independent, nonpartisan body established in 1986, with a long-standing mandate to monitor, document and advocate for human rights throughout Pakistan.

The HRCP has specifically urged media outlets and news agencies to exercise due diligence and verify the source when attributing reports or public announcements to the commission, ensuring accurate reporting.