For more information, contact:
Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population
August 20, 2020
Rawalpindi, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population. A 70 years old woman in Khui village got injured. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.
