Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population

August 20, 2020

Rawalpindi, August 20, 2020 (PPI-OT): Indian Army troops unprovoked ceasefire violation along LOC in Sabzkot Sector targeting civil population. A 70 years old woman in Khui village got injured. Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to Indian firing.

For more information, contact:
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)
Hilal Road, Rawalpindi, Pakistan
Tel: +92-51-9271605
Fax: +92-51-9271601
Email: ispr@ispr.gov.pk
Website: www.ispr.gov.pk

