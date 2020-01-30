IOK Bar expresses serious concern over Mian Qayyum’s health

January 30, 2020

Srinagar, January 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): In occupied Kashmir, the High Court Bar Association has expressed serious concern over the deteriorating health of the illegally detained Bar President Mian Abdul Qayyum. The Bar spokesman, Ghulam Nabi Shaheen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Mian Abdul Qayyum had been suffering from a number of ailments and had been illegally detained in Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh for the last six months, where he is not being provided proper treatment.

He appealed to Amnesty International and other human rights organizations to put pressure on India to release Mian Qayyum and other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists. The 76-year-old Bar Association President of IOK, Mian Abdul Qayoom suffered a heart attack in Indian Agra jail in Uttar Pradesh, yesterday. He was arrested from his residence in Srinagar on the night of August 4 and 5 last year ahead of the India’s decision to abrogate Kashmir’s special status. The All Parties Hurriyat Conference in a statement in Srinagar appealed the people to pray for the early recovery Mian Abdul Qayyum’s health.

