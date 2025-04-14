Israeli forces have solidified their offensive in Gaza with the successful capture of a critical corridor in the south, marking a significant advancement in their campaign to control extensive areas of the conflict-ridden Palestinian territory.
The military has issued a comprehensive evacuation directive for tens of thousands residing in Khan Yunis and neighboring regions in Southern Gaza. This follows the launch of projectiles from the area earlier today and precedes an anticipated military strike.
The capture of the “Morag Axis” occurs as Hamas voices optimism about potential progress towards a ceasefire agreement. Despite these diplomatic efforts, Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, conveyed to Gaza’s residents that military operations will not only continue but also expand into additional areas across the territory, urging civilians to evacuate promptly.