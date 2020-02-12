National

LATEST NATIONAL NEWS. READ MORE

Business News

Current Business News. Read More

Company News

Corporate Company News. Read more

Official News

Government Official News. Read more

Press Releases

All Press Releases. Read More

Advertisement
Home » General, Official News

Journalism has become a crime in IOK

February 11, 2020

Srinagar, February 11, 2020 (PPI-OT):In occupied Kashmir, journalists are being continuously harassed and intimidated by Indian authorities while reporting from behind India’s communications lockdown. By restricting journalists’ access to the outside world and harassing them on the streets, the Indian government is trying to hide reports of unrest in Kashmir. Not only local journalists, but intentional media outlets like BBC, Aljazeera and Independent have also reported harassment of their reporters in the territory by Indian authorities.

 

Indian authorities are forcibly seeking undertakings from news organizations that they would ensure only government-promoted version. The journalists are monitored and harassed round-the-clock in the occupied territory. The Kashmir Press Club, yesterday, convened an urgent meeting to discuss physical attacks, threats, intimidation being meted out to the journalist community by Indian police.

 

For more information, contact:

Kashmir Media Service

Phone: +92-51-4435548, +92-51-4435549

Fax: +92-51-4861736

Email: info@kmsnews.org

Website: www.kmsnews.org

 

Related Posts

Tags: