﻿Karachi A young man injured by a stray bullet on Shahrah-e-Faisal

Near Avari Tower Hotel on Shahrah-e-Faisal, 25-year-old Sajid Tanveer was injured by a stray bullet, resulting in his immediate transport to the hospital. This incident has raised concerns about public safety in the area as law enforcement agencies have begun investigating the matter.

Unfortunately, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Artillery Maidan police station in the city’s southern district. Initial reports indicate that the stray bullet incident occurred under unclear circumstances, leading authorities to conduct ongoing investigations to determine the origin of the bullet and the context in which it was fired.