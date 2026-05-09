﻿Mother is the greatest entity in the world and a shining example of selfless love: Speaker Sindh Assembly

Paying tribute to mothers on Mother’s Day, Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Syed Owais Qadri Shah highlighted the important role of mothers in the formation of individuals and societies. Emphasizing the importance of maternal influence, Shah described mothers as “the greatest entities” and examples of selfless love.

The Speaker stressed that a mother serves as the first educational institution for children, laying the foundation for the development of moral and ethical character. He mentioned the essential sacrifices made by mothers, which he considers fundamental to nation-building and societal development.

According to Shah, Mother’s Day is a day to reflect on the greatness, respect, and service of mothers. He noted that a mother’s prayers are a powerful force for an individual’s success, peace, and prosperity. Shah also emphasized the importance of implementing measures to ensure the protection, health, and welfare of women and mothers.

In his address, Shah stated that the foundation of a strong and civilized society is established through the exemplary upbringing provided by mothers. He called upon the community to make respect, service, and love for mothers a permanent part of their lives, recognizing a mother’s love as nature’s most precious gift.