﻿Pakistan’s Armed Forces Allegedly Delivered Decisive Defeat to India: Justice and Democratic Party

The head of Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, Justice Iftikhar Muhammad Chaudhry, in a statement today, paid tribute to the Pakistani armed forces and the nation on the first anniversary of Operation Bunyad-e-Marseous.

During this operation, Pakistan’s armed forces allegedly delivered a decisive defeat to India, forcing them to retreat within hours. This operation stands as a significant reminder of the military’s capability and the solidarity shown by the Pakistani people in support of the forces.

Justice Chaudhry emphasized the sacrifices of military personnel, stating that the blood of the martyrs and the victory of this operation will resonate for decades.

He praised the professional skills and dedication of Pakistan’s armed forces, highlighting their constant readiness to defend the country. Justice Chaudhry expressed hope, invoking divine protection, that Allah continues to safeguard and support Pakistan.

The anniversary of Operation Bunyad-e-Marseous is a moment of national pride and reflection on the strength and resilience of Pakistan’s military and its people.