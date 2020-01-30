KC-EU Chairman for swift diplomatic efforts on Kashmir dispute

January 30, 2020

Srinagar, January 30, 2020 (PPI-OT): The Chairman of Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU), Ali Raza Syed, has emphasized for more swift diplomatic efforts on the Kashmir dispute. Ali Raza Syed was addressing a debate on Kashmir issue arranged by “Nazriya e Pakistan Trust,” in Lahore. Former advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Akram Chaudhary and others also addressed the debate. A number of intellectuals, experts on political and social affairs and journalists also participated in the debate.

Ali Raza Syed said, there is a need of further efforts on Kashmir dispute to make more awareness among the world communities in the context. He added, as India removed special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, people of occupied Kashmir are living under constant siege by the Indian forces. “Miseries and hardships of the people have been increased in the difficult situation. Today, not only people of Kashmir but also oppressed people and minorities in Indian are also not safe from the aggressive behaviour of fanatic Modi’s government in that country”, he deplored.

He added, it is almost six months now that people of Kashmir are facing huge difficulties. The Indian government has even enhanced the difficulties of its own people by introducing new controversial citizenship law, which has been even opposed by the moderate and secular people of India, he maintained.

Ali Raza Syed further said, Indian authorities are involved in crimes against humanity in Kashmir and even it has announced recently to take Kashmiri children in the torture camps under the garb of their deradicalization. He said, Kashmiris will continue their struggle for right to self-determination and will never give up this struggle.

Former Advisor to Punjab chief minister, Akram Chaudhry said, Kashmiris are being oppressed by Indian forces but world is silent on the severe situation of Kashmir. He also stressed on enhancement of diplomatic struggle on the Kashmir dispute.

Other speakers also urged the international community and peace-loving people and Pakistanis in Pakistan and other parts of the world to take part in the solidarity with the people of Kashmir on upcoming event of 5th February.

The Chairman KC-EU, Ali Raza Syed, who is currently on a visit to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, has participated in various events in connection with the Kashmir dispute in Islamabad, Mirpure and other cities.

