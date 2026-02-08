Karachi: The Karachi Interbank Offered Rate (KIBOR) has shown stability across various tenors as per the latest figures released, indicating consistent borrowing costs for financial institutions in the short to medium term. The rates for tenors ranging from one week to one year have remained largely unchanged, with minimal variance between bid and offer rates.
According to State Bank of Pakistan, the KIBOR rates for a one-week and two-week tenor stand at 10.24% for bids and 10.74% for offers. The one-month, three-month, and six-month tenors also reflect similar rates, with bids at 10.24% and offers at 10.74% for one month, while three and six months have bids at 10.26% and offers differing slightly at 10.51%. For longer tenors, such as the nine-month and one-year, the bid rates remain at 10.26%, with the offer rates slightly higher at 10.76%.
These consistent rates suggest a stable lending environment, providing predictability for banks and other financial institutions in their short and long-term financial planning.
