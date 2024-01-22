Man electrocuted in Quetta; hand grenade lobbed at Sibi area

QUETTA: A 30-year-old man was electrocuted to death in Killi Tarkha area of the provincial capital on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the man, identified as Asadullah, 30, son of Abdul Haq, died after receiving electric shock at his home in Killi Tarkha area of Quetta. His body was shifted to Sandeman Provincial Hospital Quetta and later handed over to the heirs after fulfilling necessary medico-legal formalities.

The incident has created a mourning atmosphere in the victim’s home. Further investigation is being conducted by the concerned authorities.

Meanwhile, unidentified miscreants lobbed a hand grenade at an empty plot near the residence of contractor Muhammad Anwar Arian at Luni road area of Sibi in Balochistan province today.

According to police, the hand grenade was hurled at an empty plot near the residence of contractor Muhammad Anwar Arian at Luni road area of Sibi by unidentified miscreants, however, no one was hurt in the incident. Further investigation was underway.