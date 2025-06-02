Minister for Maritime Affairs, Muhammad Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, has reiterated the government’s commitment to advancing the blue economy through public-private partnerships.
Speaking at the Pakistan Business Council Forum today, he emphasized the urgent need to align maritime development with sustainability goals.
Chaudhry outlined the government’s strategic plans to enhance maritime resources while ensuring environmental protection. He highlighted the potential of the blue economy to significantly contribute to national growth and underscored the importance of collaborative efforts between the public and private sectors.
The minister called for an integrated approach to harness the economic potential of Pakistan’s maritime resources. He urged stakeholders to work together towards establishing a framework that supports sustainable practices and maximizes economic benefits.
This initiative aims to create job opportunities and foster innovation in maritime industries, positioning Pakistan as a leader in sustainable maritime development.