Nameer Shamsi cruises into tennis tourney climax

Karachi:Nameer Shamsi overpowered youngster Rayan Jawad in the semifinals of men’s singles event and confirmed his place in the 2nd Afeef Trophy Sindh Ranking Tennis Championship here at Beach View Club.

Nameer recorded a convincing 6-2, 6-1 victory.

In U-17 singles semifinals, favorite Ashar Mir confirmed his place in the final beating Ashar Siddiqui by 6-3, 6-3 score.

Rahim Veqar defeated Kashan Tariq by 4-1, 4-0 score to make it to the final of U-15 singles climax. Ibrahim Noman Yousuf completed the final line-up after beating Muneer Derbari by 4-1, 4-0 score.

In U-13 singles semifinals, Samer Zaman thrashed Muhammad Usman by 4-1, 4-0 score.

In men’s doubles semifinals, P. Kumar and Asim Gul beat Zubair Raja and Saad Salim by 8-4 score while Nameer Shamsi and Rayan Jawad trounced Ali Zaidi and Shamail Tajamul by 8-1 score.

In U-15 doubles semifinals, Ibrahim Noman Yousuf and Yousuf Haleem beat Abdul Nafay and Muhammad Usman by 8-5 score.