Managing Director of the National Police Foundation (NPF), Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, today mandated a new direction for the organisation, prioritising transparency, high standards, and public trust in all current and future projects in a move aimed at making the institution more public-friendly.
The directive was issued during a high-level meeting where Mr Rizvi conducted a thorough performance review of all NPF departments with the foundation’s senior officers in attendance. The Managing Director received detailed briefings on key initiatives, including practical welfare programmes for police personnel, the maintenance of quality standards within the NES Schools System, and the status of NPF housing projects.
Mr Rizvi stated that strategic improvements are being implemented at every level to transform the NPF into an active and transparent body. He emphasised that the goal is to ensure both police officers and the wider public can benefit equally from the foundation”s facilities.
To ensure the timely completion of objectives and enhance oversight, specific tasks and responsibilities were assigned to various officers during the session. The NPF chief instructed his team to adopt a culture of teamwork, professionalism, and superior standards of service delivery in their duties.
He further articulated that the foundation”s primary objective is the welfare of the police force alongside providing quality facilities to the public, adding that current policy-making and planning are being conducted in line with modern-day requirements. The meeting was convened to assess departmental performance and fortify the organisation”s future course of action.