Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK) Essay contest winners announced

August 11, 2020

KARACHI:Nestle Pakistan announced the winners of the Nestle for Healthier Kids (N4HK) essay competition, a first of its kind writing contest for primary and secondary school students.

This unique activity by Nestle Pakistan was organized for the youth to engage their creative capacities resulting in 1,100 entries from across Pakistan as well as from Pakistani expatriate families living in Philippines, Qatar, Jordan, the UAE and US.

The competition consisted of three essay categories: i. ‘Poor hygiene may invite many diseases,’ ii. ‘Significance of immune system’ and iii. ‘I have to stay at home because of some widespread communicable disease. I must practice self-care through healthy and stress reduction activities’.

The competition was geared towards two age groups (10-12 years and 13-16 years) in each essay category. One winner and one runner-up were selected from each age group. N4HK would like to congratulate the winners, who will be awarded a certificate and their entries will be proudly published on Nestle Pakistan’s website.

Talking about the activity, Waqar Ahmad, Head of Corporate Affairs, Nestle Pakistan said, “The idea behind the essay contest was to engage young children, enhance their creativity while inculcating the importance of healthy lifestyle and physical activity in their daily lives.”

He added, “The N4HK initiative is part of our commitment to United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 of Good Health and Well-Being, to ensure that children understand the value of nutrition as they grow older. So far, the program has reached about 220,000 children and 1,100 teachers, in Pakistan.”

Launched in 2010, keeping in view the malnutrition challenges among children in Pakistan, N4HK is a nutrition awareness program educating parents, teachers and caregivers to induce healthy lifestyle among school going children. N4HK makes a collective effort with its partners to help address and overcome the nutrition challenge to give children a happier and healthier future.

