OPEN Health Presenting Innovative Research on Capitalizing Data for Patient Access at ISPOR Europe

London, UK – November 9, 2023 – OPEN Health, a preeminent global provider of consulting, HEOR and market access, patient engagement, and scientific and creative communications services, will be presenting innovative research at the upcoming ISPOR Europe conference in Copenhagen, Denmark. OPEN Health experts will contribute to the event through workshops, panel discussions, and 24 posters. Key themes of OPEN Health’s research presented this year are patient preference, advanced modeling methodologies, and HTA policy changes. The majority of OPEN Health’s Scientific Office will be onsite to discuss the role of HEOR science in shaping policy, including Dr. Elisabeth Fenwick, Chief Scientific Officer; Professor Ben van Hout, Scientific Founder; Dr. Marco Boeri, Director of Preference Research and scientific lead for Patient-Centered Outcomes; Emanuele Arcà, MSc, Senior Research Consultant in Strategic Market Access; and Maarten Treur, MSc, Vice President and Global Head of Modeling & Meta-Analysis.

Dr. Elisabeth Fenwick, Chief Scientific Officer at OPEN Health, said: “I am extremely proud to see the research we do at OPEN Health being presented by our scientific experts at the ISPOR EU conference in Copenhagen. The range of research topics covered this year shows the extent of our expertise in advanced techniques as well as key therapeutic areas.”

Dr. Marco Boeri, Director of Preference Research and scientific lead for Patient-Centered Outcomes at OPEN Health, said: “The importance of patient preference information is that it brings a systematic approach to implement the idea of patient-focused drug development promoted by the FDA, the EMA, and various HTA bodies around the world. Indeed, the patient voice is key to patient adherence, and by helping to understand unmet needs, it is key to the success of a pharmaceutical product.”

Emanuele Arcà, MSc, Senior Research Consultant in Strategic Market Access, said: “We are in a dynamic period of policy changes for access and HTA across regional, national, and international settings. HTA is taking a more prominent role in ensuring sustainable access to health innovations, while health innovations become exponentially more complex and expensive. We at OPEN Health are committed to understanding and shaping such changes through research and stakeholder engagement.”

OPEN Health will be presenting a virtual panel on November 10, ahead of ISPOR, on: “EU HTA Joint Clinical Assessments: Navigating Potential Challenges Ahead of 2025.” The panel is set to discuss several policy aspects regarding the current challenges and implications of the EU HTA regulation, covering topics such as the current position of EU HTA implementation, the major challenges expected across the industry, the stance of member states and various stakeholders, and strategies for the industry to prepare for joint clinical assessments. Register now to save your seat.

To learn more about our presence at ISPOR Europe, visit our website or meet the OPEN Health team at booth #C2-012 in Copenhagen.

