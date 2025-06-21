Pakistan and the European Union (EU) concluded their fifth round of talks on nuclear non-proliferation and disarmament in Islamabad, focusing on global security challenges.
The two sides discussed international and regional peace, security, and strategic stability, along with various aspects of arms control, disarmament, and non-proliferation, said Pakistan’s ministry of foreign affairs today.
The agenda included the UN General Assembly’s First Committee, the Conference on Disarmament, and conventions like the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) and the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC). Export controls and the impact of emerging technologies on international security were also examined.
Both parties acknowledged the dialogue as a crucial forum for collaboration on security, stability, arms control, and non-proliferation. The sixth round of discussions is scheduled for Brussels in 2026.
Ambassador Tahir Andrabi, Additional Foreign Secretary for Arms Control, Disarmament, and International Security (ACDIS), represented Pakistan, while Ambassador Stephan Klement, EU Special Envoy for Non-Proliferation and Disarmament, led the EU delegation.