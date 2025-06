News Ticker: Pakistan, EU Conclude Dialogue On Nuclear Non-Proliferation, DisarmamentPM Shehbaz orders acquiring ships on lease to enhance PNSC fleetSaudi Envoy Meets Chief Justice of Pakistan to Discuss Judicial CooperationCOAS Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Vision, Peace Efforts During High-Level US VisitPakistan has secured only $221m out of $10bn pledged for NDCs: moot toldBangladesh, China, Pakistan Launch Trilateral Cooperation MechanismField Marshal Munir in US highlights Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace, stabilityPM Calls for Dialogue to Resolve Global Refugee CrisesPakistan’s Tech Majors Showcase IT Capabilities in US CitiesBilawal has significantly bolstered Pakistan’s international image: SharjeelBelgium Supports Pakistan’s Human Rights, Legal ReformsSaudi Envoy, CJP vow to foster bilateral partnerships in JusticeSolar Panel Taxation Threatens Pakistan’s Renewable Energy Progress: WebinarPunjab University Awards 12 PhD DegreesIGP Islamabad Seeks Transparency, Efficiency In Criminal InvestigationsIslamabad Traffic Police Gear Up For Muharram SecurityLost Citizens Secured from Margalla Hills TrailGlobal Action Urged To Tackle Root Causes Of ConflictPM’s Advisor, Railways Minister Discuss Major Reforms and Outsourcing PlansSC Dismisses Petitions Challenging High Courts Judges’ Transfers to IHCIran, peaceful protests will be held today against Israeli aggression on Gaza. Army Chief Meets President Trump at White House, Pledges Stronger US-Pakistan TiesCar falls into canal in Okara due to speeding, 5 people injuredLike the rest of the world, the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict was observed in Pakistan.Abdullah Shah Ghazi's teachings are a beacon for all of us: Hanif TayyabMeeting held to improve traffic flow on Karachi Lyari Expressway, important decisions takenOkara resident injured in Indian drone attack dies, buried in local cemeterySenator Sherry Rehman meets President Zardari, discusses diplomatic relations with IndiaPrime Minister presented a shield to the Minister of Religious Affairs for better arrangements for Hajj 202521% increase in BISP funds is commendable: Aseefa Bhutto ZardariSugar industry maintain transparency in production, supply and price: Federal Minister for FoodHuge bribe package to lift plastic bag ban was rejected: Karachi MayorNew industrial policy to be prepared soon to revitalize the manufacturing sector: Prime MinisterSevere heat in plain areas, severe heat in plain areas, temperature recorded at 47 degrees in Dadu, Jacobabad and NokundiFederal government has not started any major project in Karachi since 2013: Sindh Planning MinisterIslamabad Police Finalize Robust Security Plan for MuharramCDA Issues Final Warning to Defaulters: Pay Outstanding Dues by June 30 or Face Penalties and Property CancellationIslamabad Police Conduct Grand Search and Combing Operation Across Multiple AreasStock market decline, KSE 100 index closed at 120,002.59 with a sharp decline of 463.34 pointsBig drop in gold prices, silver also affectedFive people, including a teenage girl, injured in violent incidents in various districts of KarachiPakistani Rupee depreciates against major global currenciesTimely Action by Pakistani Maritime Authorities Provides Emergency Medical Aid to Indian SailorIbrar Ahmad Elected Chairman of NA's Committee on Cabinet SecretariatStruggle Against Hate Speech is Necessary to Promote Global Harmony: Chief Minister PunjabAction Against Public Vehicles Spreading Pollution in Islamabad: Environmental NewsAzad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet Approves Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-26Karachi Mayor Participates in Abdullah Shah Ghazi's Urs, Public Holiday Announced in the City TodaySC Judge Raises Key Questions in Judges' Seniority and Transfer CaseAzad Kashmir Legislative Assembly Presents Budget of PKR 310.20 Billion for 2025-26A Third Reduction in Crime Rate Recorded in Islamabad During 2023Islamabad Police Intensify Measures to Control CrimeDecline in Gold Prices, Slight Increase in Silver PricesCultural Exchanges: A Bridge of Friendship, Essential for Economic Growth: PCJCCISECP Initiates Reforms to Simplify the Process of Opening Capital Market AccountsTwo Killed, One Injured Over Personal Dispute in Baldia Town Karachi, Other Incidents Leave Seven InjuredMochko Police Raid in Karachi South, Suspects in Kidnapping and Robbery ArrestedImran and Bushra Trapped in a Small Room Amid Rising Temperatures: Pakistan Tehreek-e-InsafFunds in Punjab Budget for Controversial Canals is Hostility Towards Sindh, Jamaat-e-Islami SindhMilli Yakjehti Council Declares 'Day of Protest' Against Israeli Actions in IranSSP Security Islamabad Briefs Chinese Officials on SecurityOn the World Day Against Hate Speech, Governor Sindh Highlights Social HarmonyHearing for Dr. Aafia Siddiqui's Case Scheduled for June 25Pakistan, Australia Vow Closer Parliamentary, Trade, and Climate CooperationKey Police Appointments Made in Islamabad Amid Performance ShakeupSSP Operations Chairs High-Level Meeting to Curb Crime in IslamabadIslamabad Administration Cracks Down on Indoor Shisha Cafes Pakistani Squash Stars Shine in Asian ChampionshipMiddle Eastern, Islamic Nations Condemn Israeli Strikes on Iran, Urge Immediate De-escalation, Diplomatic ResolutionPunjab's Health and Education Budget Exceeds the Entire Budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Punjab Information MinisterPunjab Allocates Significant Budget for Health and Education: Senior Minister Maryam AurangzebDiscussion on ML-1 and ML-3 Railway Projects in a Meeting Chaired by the Prime MinisterSuspension of Indus Water Treaty is a Direct Threat to Pakistan's Water Supply: Prime MinisterSiraj ul Haq and Allama Jawad Naqvi Visit Iranian Embassy in Islamabad, Express SolidarityBalochistan Assembly Presents a Budget of 1028 Billion Rupees, Eliminates 6000 Jobs, Increases Salaries and PensionsHafiz Naeem's Statements are Political Point Scoring: Sharjeel Inam MemonItalian Navy Ship Anchors at Karachi Port, Conducts Joint Exercises47 Scientists, Engineers Honoured with Civil Awards for Meritorious Services Under NCA: ISPRPresident of Azad Kashmir Tanveer Ilyas Expresses Concern Over Atrocities in Occupied KashmirGovernor Sindh Contacts Iranian Ambassador, Discusses Safe Return of Pakistani PilgrimsCOAS Meets Overseas Pakistanis in Washington DC, Highlights Their Key Role in Pakistan's ProgressIncrease in Electric Vehicle Purchases in Pakistan Due to Rising Petrol PricesSenate Committee Opposes GST on Solar Panels, Demands Fair Taxation on Small Cars in Fifth Budget Review SessionUzbek Ambassador Meets Speaker of the National Assembly at Parliament HouseIslamabad Food Authority Cracks Down on Substandard Salt Units: 3 Sealed After InspectionCDA Scraps Digital Parking System, Reverts to Manual 'Perchi' Method Amid ControversySanitation Workers Honoured on Global Sanitation Workers Day in Islamabad1295th Urs of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi Begins in Karachi, Inaugurated by Acting GovernorWater Crisis in Karachi, Power Supply to Pipri Pumping Station Disrupted Due to Cable FaultSister-in-Law Murdered by Brother-in-Law in Okara, Suspect Flees, Police Begin SearchIn various incidents in Karachi, 2 people including a woman killed, 5 injuredReview of Proposed 18% Sales Tax on Solar Panels in the Federal Budget Urged – National Business GroupFluctuations in Euro and British Pound Rates in Currency Market, Dollar Price Remained Between 283.80 and 285.40PPP Chairman Pays Rich Tribute to Fauzia WahabKarachi Chamber Expresses Disappointment Over State Bank's High Interest Rate DecisionPlastic Bags Manufacturing Will Not Be Tolerated Under Any Circumstances: Sindh's Secretary of EnvironmentBilawal Pays Glowing Tribute to Shaheed Suhrawardy on Martyrdom AnniversaryKARACHI Concern Shown Over Proposed Solar Panel Tax