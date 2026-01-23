Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, accompanied by Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, held a series of high-level informal meetings with prominent global figures on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual gathering.
According to a statement today, the joint presence of Pakistan”s civilian and military leadership at the international summit has reportedly drawn significant attention from the assembled world leaders.
During the forum, the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal conferred with several key international dignitaries, including President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.
According to reports, the discussions with the participating leaders were conducted in a cordial and pleasant atmosphere, marked by warm exchanges. In addition to their diplomatic engagements, both the Prime Minister and the Field Marshal were present for the address delivered by US President Donald Trump to the forum.